Mother and son electrocuted in Kolhapur, questions raised over MSEDCL's actions

Tragedy struck in Nebapur, located in the Panhala taluka of Kolhapur district, as a mother and son lost their lives due to electrocution. The unfortunate incident occurred at around 7 am on Thursday, June 29, 2023. The incident has caused a significant impact within the community, with concerns raised regarding the functioning of MSEDCL (Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited).

The victims have been identified as Ajinkya Magdum (33) and Nanda Magdum (49). They were residents of Panhala taluka and owned a farm within Nebapur village. On Thursday morning, around 7 am, Ajinkya went to work as a farm labourer. However, as he did not return home within the expected time, his mother Nanda became worried and went to the field to check on him. To her dismay, she found Ajinkya lying on the ground, clutching an electric wire. Tragically, Nanda was also electrocuted when she approached to investigate the situation. As a result, the mother also lost her life in the incident.

Upon receiving the report of the incident, high-ranking officials from MSEDCL promptly arrived at the scene and carried out a thorough assessment of the situation. The local Panhala police also responded swiftly. According to witnesses, the tragic demise of the victims resulted from the alleged negligence of MSEDCL.

The district is presently experiencing intense rainfall, which has caused power lines to fall in multiple locations. Local villagers claim that the incident occurred due to MSEDCL's failure to disconnect the power supply as a precautionary measure.