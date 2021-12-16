Delhi-Kathmandu bus service resumes

Delhi-Kathmandu (Nepal) bus service resumed after a span of 21 months from Dr Ambedkar Stadium Terminal, Delhi on Wednesday which was suspended due to COVID-19.

The bus services will be operated on the previous pattern. However, the latest Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines of COVID-19 protocol shall be followed.

Bus operator Zeeshan Khan told ANI, "The fare has been increased due to the lockdown that was being imposed in the wake of COVID-19. It will benefit the people of both countries. We are maintaining the COVID19 protocols. The fare of the bus has been increased from 2,300 to 2,800 per person. Only fully vaccinated passengers with negative RTPCR reports can travel."

Rohit, a passenger, said, "Resumption of bus service will make travel feasible for people on both sides India and Nepal. People move to these countries for jobs, and now with this direct bus service resuming, it will be easy for them to commute from India to Nepal and vice versa."

Meanwhile, India has logged 6,984 new COVID-19 cases and 247 deaths on Wednesday, informed the Union Health Ministry.

( With inputs from ANI )

