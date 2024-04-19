Delhi L-G seeks report after AAP alleges CM Kejriwal denied insulin in jail

New Delhi, April 18 Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena on Thursday directed the DG Prisons to submit a comprehensive report within 24 hours after AAP leader Atishi alleged that jailed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's sugar level has risen significantly after the Tihar Jail authorities failed to provide him with insulin despite repeated requests.

The Delhi Chief Minister is in judicial custody till April 23 for his alleged involvement in the excise policy case.

“VK Saxena @LtGovDelhi has expressed grave concern over reports based on statements by Ministers & AAP leaders alleging non-provision of insulin to CM Arvind Kejriwal who is in jail & the purported 'conspiracies' against him,” the L-G office tweeted on Thursday night.

“L-G Saxena has asked the DG Prisons to submit a factual and comprehensive report in the matter within 24 hours. Although prisons as a transferred subject comes directly & totally under the AAP government, the L-G has assured that no laxity with regard to the CM's health will be tolerated,” the tweet added.

The development came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said in a Delhi court that Arvind Kejriwal is deliberately eating mangoes and other high-carb food to raise his blood sugar level to build a case for bail.

The assertions made by the ED were refuted by Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi, who accused the agency of misrepresentation.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi said the ED has misled the court by saying Kejriwal is consuming sweetened tea, sweets, and bananas.

"Sugar patients are always advised to keep chocolates, toffees, or bananas with them for any emergency situation," Atishi said.

She also claimed that Kejriwal's sugar level has gone up significantly as the Tihar Jail authorities have failed to provide him with insulin despite repeated requests.

“His sugar level has increased by more than 300 for the last several days. Kejriwal has been asking repeatedly for his insulin, which the jail authorities are not providing,” she claimed.

