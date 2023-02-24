Delhi: Labourer stabbed to death after deposing in court

A youth was murdered after appearing in court as a witness in a case, in the Azadpur locality of New Delhi, police said, adding that preliminary investigation suggests that the assailant may have used a knife to stab him to death.

According to police, victim, identified as Ram Pravesh, was a daily labourer.

Pravesh recorded his testimony in a case, the details of which the police didn't disclose.

He was on his way home after deposing in court when he was attacked and killed, the sleuths informed further, adding that the initial probe suggests that his attackers may have been the ones against whom he gave his testimony in court.

The local police station received a distress call on Wednesday morning, around 3.30 am. further inquiry revealed that the deceased Ram Pravesh was a resident of Bakhtawar Pur Village in Northwest Delhi.

After deposing in court, the daily labourer went to Defense Colony in Southeast Delhi to meet with someone he knew, the police said, adding that they both consumed alcohol before he left for home.

His lifeless body was recovered from a sidewalk near the Azadpur bus stand, the police said, adding that a search was underway for the accused.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor