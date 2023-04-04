Delhi LG reviews progress in work on Jailorwala Bagh in situ rehabilitation project, Vaishnavi park

New Delhi [India], April 4 : Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday reviewed the progress of work on the ambitious in situ rehabilitation project at Jailorwala Bagh and the adjoining world-class nursery Vaishnavi being developed by DDA in North Delhi.

In line with the "Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makaan" scheme of DDA, the Jailorwala Bagh in situ rehabilitation project is replete with all modern amenities.

During the onsite inspection of works undertaken till now, LG Saxena was informed that about 95 per cent works on the total 1,675 flats meant for rehabilitation of slum dwellers, had been completed and remaining works will be completed by May 30, 2023 and will be ready for allotment by June 2023.

Coming after the Kalkaji rehabilitation project based on the "Jahan Jhuggi wahin Makaan", scheme of DDA, these flats will go a long way in fulfilling the Prime Minister's inclusive vision of a dignified life to the poorest of the poor.

While, of the 1,675 flats being built, 1,093 are those where the slum dwellers of Jailorwala Bagh will be rehabilitated, the remaining 582 will be allotted to beneficiaries from other locations. Built over 14 floors, these modern flats for slum dwellers are made of complete RCC structure and are earthquake-resistant.

Spread over 340 sq ft, each of these flats have a bedroom, living room, kitchen, separate toilet and bathroom and a balcony. While the total residential built-up area of the project is approximately 67,000 sq mtr, the covered area for community facilities is nearly 1,000 sq mtr It will also have a provision for parking of 337 vehicles.

The LG also reviewed the progress of the upcoming Vaishnavi Nursery-cum-Park, which is just adjacent to these flats and will be a boon for nearly 10,000 residents living in these flats, apart from residents of neighbouring residential colonies.

The project consolidates seven fragmented green pockets at Ashok Vihar Phase II to develop one large park of approximately 33 acres, the foundation of which was laid by Saxena on December 29, 2022.

The project proposes to develop an environmental asset in form of a public park.

The park will act like an integrated centre where city dwellers and tourists will be provided with hands-on opportunity to interact with nature through connected activities of plant nursery, vermi-composting, apiculture and pottery, being exhibited at the park with a special emphasis on know-how of hydroponic farming.

The central area is designed as a public park with subtle introduction to mythological tree species in the main spaces and attraction of interactive sculptures and multipurpose ground.

There will be a standing restaurant within this space that will be able to operate, after park timings. An independent approach will connect the restaurant area to the park.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor