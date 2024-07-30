Delhi LG VK Saxena Flags Off 320 Electric Buses, Says They Will Strengthen Fight Against Pollution

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday flagged off 320 electric buses, taking the number of such buses in the city to 1,970. Saxena said this addition will aid in Delhi's fight against pollution.

"We are launching 320 electric buses. These will provide relief to the people of Delhi. In the coming time, there are plans to add more such buses. I feel that if pollution needs to be reduced in Delhi, public transport needs to be strengthened and this is a step in that direction."

"Our effort will be that the central and Delhi governments, which are working together on this, should take this ahead," the Delhi LG said at the flag-off event at Baansera."

"Almost 320 buses are being launched and they will provide relief to the public of Delhi...We are planning to add more buses...To decrease pollution in Delhi, public transport has to be increased and this is a step in that direction..." On the Old Rajinder Nagar incident, he says, "It is a very sad incident. Proper action will be taken," he added.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, who was also present at the event, said Delhi has now become the first city in India and the third across the world to have the highest number of electric buses.