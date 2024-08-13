Delhi LG VK Saxena Nominates Kailash Gahlot to Hoist National Flag on Independence Day

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena has nominated Home Minister Kailash Gahlot to hoist the national flag at the state’s Independence Day event. The ceremony will be held at Chhatrasal Stadium.

Delhi LG nominates Delhi Home Minister Kailash Gahlot to hoist the national flag on 15th August 2024, at the Chhatrasal Stadium event pic.twitter.com/5C5CYwuXd0 — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2024

In a written communication to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, LG's secretary Ashish Kundra stated, “Lieutenant Governor is pleased to nominate Minister (Home), GNCTD, Kailash Gahlot to unfurl the National Flag at the State level Independence Day celebrations at Chhatrasal Stadium. Necessary arrangements may be made accordingly.”

Earlier in the day, the Delhi government’s General Administration Department (GAD) refused to implement a directive from Minister Gopal Rai to arrange for Education Minister Atishi to hoist the national flag.

This nomination, which bypasses several senior Delhi government leaders, is likely to fuel further disputes between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the LG Secretariat.