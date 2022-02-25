Delhi lifts all Covid-19 restrictions, including night-curfew, penalty for not wearing masks reduced to ₹500

In a major decision, the DDMA has decided to withdraw all Covid-19 related restrictions, along with night curfew in Delhi as COVID-19 cases continue to fall.. Almost all curbs in Delhi remain lifted with schools mandatorily be starting offline classes from April. Not wearing the masks will, however, remain punishable, though the amount of the fine has been reduced from ₹2,000 to ₹500.An 11pm to 5am night curfew was in place in the Capital and a weekend curfew was imposed for a few weeks when the Omicron spread was at its peak in Delhi. The chief minister said the restrictions were lifted as the COVID-19 situation had improved and people were facing hardships due to the curbs. The decisions were taken during the meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Friday.

DDMA withdraws all restrictions as situation improves n people facing hardships due to loss of jobs



Schools to function fully offline from 1 Apr



Fines for not wearing masks reduced to Rs 500



All shud continue following Covid Appropriate Behaviour. Govt will keep strict watch — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 25, 2022

"DDMA withdraws all restrictions as the situation improves n people facing hardships due to loss of jobs. Schools to function fully offline from 1 April. Fines for not wearing masks reduced to Rs 500. All shud continue following Covid Appropriate Behaviour. Govt will keep strict watch," Kejriwal tweeted. After the second wave of the pandemic last year, the Delhi government brought back night curfew and several other restrictions in the Capital, starting from this year, with the alarming outbreak of Omicron, the variant first detected in South Africa in November 2021. Meanwhile, as COVID-19 cases continue to be reported below the 20,000 mark, Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Randeep Guleria on Friday said the country is currently witnessing the 'tail' of the third wave, however, it will gradually reach the stage of endemic."India is reporting a decline in COVID-19 cases. We will gradually move into a stage where it may become endemic but right now I think we are still seeing the tail of the third wave," Dr Guleria said.