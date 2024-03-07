Delhi Liquor Policy Case: Court Summons CM Arvind Kejriwal, Asks To Appear on March 16

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was summoned by a Rouse Avenue Court in National Capital on Thursday, March 7. The court asked the CM to appear on March 16 in relation to the ongoing liquor policy scam and money laundering case.

This comes after the Enforcement Directorate filed a second complaint against the Delhi CM on Wednesday for allegedly not complying with the summons in the alleged Delhi liquor policy money laundering case.

The second complaint has been filed against Arvind Kejriwal under Section 190 (1)(a) CrPC r/w section 200 CrPC 1973 r/w section 174 IPC, 1860 r/w section 63 (4) of PMLA, 2002 for non-attendance in compliance with Section 50, PMLA, 2002.

Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi issues fresh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on ED's second complaint for allegedly not complying with the summons in the alleged Delhi liquor policy money laundering case.



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/p13CiIbWz8 — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2024

Earlier too, the ED filed a complaint against Arvind Kejriwal in which the court issued summons to him in the matter.Following the summons order, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appeared virtually before the court on ED's complaint against him for allegedly non-compliance with the summons order.

Arvind Kejriwal, while appearing, virtually informed the court that he wanted to join the court proceedings physically but due to the confidence motion and budget sessions, I couldn't come physically before the court.