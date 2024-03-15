Delhi Liquor Scam Case: ED Raids BRS Chief KCR's Daughter Kavitha Hyderabad House

On Friday, BRS Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter k Kavitha was raided by ED in Delhi Liquor Policy Scam. A month ago CBI issued summoned to Kavitha regarding the same. This was the second time that the BRS MLC had been asked to appear before the central probe agency. She, however, skipped CBI summons citing her “pressing onerous engagements” in a letter.

About Money Laundering Case

Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, has been embroiled in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy scam. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that Kavitha was involved in a liquor cartel that paid kickbacks to Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in exchange for favors under the now-scrapped excise policy.

She has faced multiple summons and questioning by investigative agencies regarding her alleged involvement in arranging Rs 100 crore in cash for the AAP in return for wholesale dealership for Indo Spirits, leading to profits in the excise year of 2021-22.