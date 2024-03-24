Delhi: Man Arrested For Stabbing Girl Who Mocked Him, Victim Escapes with Minor Injuries (Watch)

Published: March 24, 2024

Delhi: Man Arrested For Stabbing Girl Who Mocked Him, Victim Escapes with Minor Injuries (Watch)

In a shocking incident, a man stabbed a woman for making fun of him. This incident occurred at Delhi’s Mukerjee Nagar, where a youth identified as Aman repeatedly stabbed woman just because she made fun of him. Incident occurred on 22nd March was captured by CCTV camera. The video of this incident has gone viral on social media.  

However, passers-by intervened and tried to stop and catch the accused. fortunately, girl did not suffer grievous injuries in this attack and is out of danger.

