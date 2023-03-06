Delhi: Man charged with fraud jumps to death from 3rd floor of police station

A person accused in Rs 14 Lakh fraud case died allegedly by suicide after jumping off a weatherboard in the Kamla Market Police station here on Sunday, police said.

A Delhi Police statement detailing the matter noted, "The deceased identified as Anand Verma was seen roaming on the 3rd floor, however, jumped the railing and suddenly came on the Chajja (Weatherboard), police personnel on the ground raised the alarm and requested him not to jump."

However, he didn't pay any heed and jumped, he was soon rushed to the LNJP Hospital via a PCR van although he succumbed to his injuries at around 4:15 pm in the evening.

Upon enquiring about the matter, it was revealed that the deceased Verma (45) a resident of Uttam Nagar was facing charges of Rs 14 Lakh of fraud in the name of arranging a job.

"It was further revealed that a complaint of cheating of Rs 14 lakh in the name of arranging a job was filed against Anand Verma by Head Constable Ajeet Singh, posted in Police Station Kamla Market. He was brought to the police station for inquiry in connection with the cheating complaint by Ajeet Singh. As per Ajeet Singh, Anand Verma was freed after initial inquiry on his assurance to return the money," the statement from police read.

The statement detailing the matter added that the concerned authorities have been informed about the case, while Ajeet Singh has been placed under suspension after initiating the departmental action.

( With inputs from ANI )

