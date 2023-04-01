Delhi man driving Mercedes booked for manhandling on-duty cop

New Delhi, April 1 Delhi Police have registered an FIR against a man driving a Mercedes for allegedly manhandling and abusing a head constable who had stopped him for breaking a red light, an official said on Saturday.

The driver of the car has claimed that his father is a joint secretary in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

According to the FIR filed on March 25, Assistant Sub-Inspector Virender Singh, head constable Rakesh Kumar and constable Surender were deployed at the S.B. Marg T-Point in Humayun Road.

"At around 6.55 p.m., the signal was red on the road coming from the zoo and going towards Humayun Road. Meanwhile, a white coloured Mercedes, along with a Fortuner SUV, broke the red light and came on Humayun Road. Singh asked Kumar to stop those vehicles, following which the head constable signaled the two vehicles, including the Mercedes with a temporary number plate, to stop," stated the FIR.

"Upon stopping, a man, aged around 28 to 30 years, got down from the Mercedes and started hurling abuses at Rakesh. He manhandled Kumar and also pushed him. The driver of the car claimed that his father is a joint secretary in the MHA and his actions may affect his job. The PSO sitting in the Fortuner also came out and pacified the situation. Later, both the cars left the area," said a senior police official.

The FIR was registered on Thursday under sections 186, 353 and 506 of the IPC and section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

The official said that no arrest has been made yet and an investigation into the incident is underway

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor