Delhi Man Fatally Stabbed in Shop; Main Accused Injured in Police Encounter

On the night of November 24, 2025, Rajendra Kumar, 40, was fatally stabbed at his shop in Delhi. According to DCP Central Nidhin Valsan, the victim, who is survived by his wife and two children, was attacked by six youths. The assailants reportedly stabbed him two to three times and also kicked him multiple times before fleeing the scene. Police registered an FIR and launched an investigation, forming a special team that was divided into units to track down the suspects. Surveillance and evidence led them to identify Mohammad Mehtab, alias Raja, as the primary perpetrator.

Police located Mehtab hiding under the Shadipur flyover, where he reportedly fired at officers despite repeated warnings to surrender. Law enforcement returned fire, injuring him in the arm and leg. A second FIR was registered, and the remaining five suspects, all juveniles, were detained. Investigations revealed that Mehtab had a criminal record including robbery and attempted murder, while one juvenile had committed two murders. Weapons, a pistol, cartridges, and clothing worn during the crime were recovered. Authorities confirmed there was no prior enmity between the victim and the accused; the altercation stemmed from a personal dispute among the youths after consuming alcohol.

In another incident, a 15-year-old boy was fatally stabbed following an altercation in Jyoti Nagar, northeast Delhi, early Saturday, November 22, 2025, police reported. Information about the stabbing in the Kardampuri area reached authorities on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. When police arrived, they learned that locals had rushed the injured teenager to GBT Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased, a resident of Kardampuri, had a dispute with two individuals, including a minor, after which one allegedly attacked him with a knife.

Police stated that they have recovered critical clues suggesting the involvement of the two suspects. A forensic team has collected evidence from the crime scene to reconstruct the events leading to the attack. Authorities confirmed that a detailed probe is ongoing to identify the perpetrators and understand the motive behind the fatal incident. Investigators are also examining the role of the minor involved and are following leads to ensure that both suspects are apprehended promptly, with appropriate legal action being pursued against them.