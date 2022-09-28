Delhi man gets shot accidentally, friends lodge 'fake complaint' of armed robbery

New Delhi, Sep 28 Two people were arrested and two more faced action for lodging a fake complaint of a robbery bid in which a 25-year-old man had received a bullet injury, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

In reality, it was found that the man was accidentally shot by one of his friends while the latter was handling a gun and later to cover up the incident, four accused hatched up a plan to pass it off as a robbery attempt.

The accused were identified as Jitender alias Jeetu, 37, Rohit, 28, Mohit, 24, and Narendra, 24.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northeast, S.K. Sain said a PCR call regarding bullet injury to a person during a robbery attempt by bikers near Rajiv Gandhi Hospital was received at Nand Nagri police station on Monday after which a police team reached the spot and found an abandoned motorcycle and a bullet.

The injured, identified as Himanshu, was taken to GTB hospital for treatment.

"When the police examined the injured Himanshu, they found that he was frequently changing his statement regarding the incident, and didn't divulge anything specific," the DCP said, adding, at one time, he also mentioned that he, along with his friend Mohit, consumed alcohol at a wine shop near GTB Enclave.

Smelling a rat, the Nand Nagri SHO set up a team to probe the entire incident.

Mohit, who was attending and helping Himanshu at the hospital, was questioned by the police and who revealed everything about the incident when subjected to sustained interrogation.

He told the police that on the day of the incident, Himanshu had brought a pistol of his uncle Jeetu to Rohit's house. When Rohit was handling the pistol, the weapon discharged, injuring Himanshu. They all went to a local hospital, but were denied treatment as it was a medico-legal case.

Thereafter, they informed Jeetu and Narender regarding the incident.

"Jeetu, who is a criminal, hatched a plan to give it a colour of robbery. They all reached Tahirpur road, near Peeli Mitti ground on three motorcycles where, Jeetu fired two more shots in the air and he, Mohit, and Rohit then escaped from the spot," the DCP said.

They left Himanshu with one motorcycle and Narender made the PCR call of a gunshot injury during an attempted robbery.

After Mohit's disclosure, the police registered another FIR under relevant sections of law and both Jeetu and Rohit were arrested while Narendra and Mohit were bound down. Further probe is on, the official added.

