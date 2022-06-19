Delhi man kills wife, surrenders at police station

New Delhi, June 19 A 38-year-old man strangulated his wife to death in the national capital and later himself went to the police station to confess his crime, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Vijay, a resident of Mukundpur, Delhi, was working as a labourer, while the deceased, identified as Santoshi Devi, was his second wife.

Furnishing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer north) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said accused Vijay came to Police station Bhalswa Dairy on Saturday, June 18 around 8.45 p.m. and told that he has murdered his wife.

The police immediately rushed to his house and found his wife's body inside the bathroom, wrapped in some clothes.

"The information got lodged and it came to know that Vijay was married earlier to a lady (1st wife) from whom he has 4 children. Thereafter, he came in touch with another lady (deceased Santoshi) after which his first wife left him," the DCP said.

The deceased Santoshi was already having 4 children, three daughters and a son and had been living separately from her husband. Accused Vijay and Santoshi too had a child aged two years as they had started living together for a long time.

On the fateful day i.e. June 17, Santoshi returned from her work and around 11.30 p.m., some quarrel took place between the two.

"All the children were sleeping on the ground floor and Vijay and Santoshi were on the terrace. As the fight between them escalated, accused Vijay strangulated Santoshi and wrapped her body in some cloth for disposal and hid it in the bathroom," the senior official said.

Initially, the accused Vijay tried to escape from the law, but somehow changed his mind and himself went to the police station to confess his crime.

Meanwhile, after the death of their mother, and father being held under the clutches of law their five children have now become orphaned.

In a kind and noble gesture, DCP Yadav has promised to extend all possible help to the grief-stricken family.

"I will personally ensure that the rent of their house is paid for the entire year. A lady police constable has also been deputed to take care of the children," Yadav told .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor