Delhi man murders wife, then files missing report

New Delhi, June 28 A Delhi vendor was arrested for murdering his wife and then seeking to mislead the police by filing a report that she was missing, a Delhi Police official said on Tuesday.

The crime was committed by two people the deceased woman's husband Sunil Kumar, 32, and his brother Chhotu, 27. Both of them used to work as vendors in weekly markets.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Benita Mary Jaiker said a missing report of the woman was filed at Maidangarhi police station by Sunil Kumar on June 26.

"The complainant stated that his wife had gone since June 13 from his house without any intimation," she said.

However, during the course of investigation, the role of the husband was probed and found suspicious. He also failed to report her "missing" within a reasonable period.

"After considerable time and sustained interrogation, the husband of the missing lady broke down and disclosed that he had already murdered his wife on June 14, along with his brother as he was fed up with her habits of his wife," the DCP said.

The accused told police that when he came to know that his in-laws had lodged a police complaint against him in Bulandshahar (UP) for murdering his wife, therefore, for his safety, he was trying to lodge a missing report of his wife in Delhi.

Police registered a case under sections 302 (murder), 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), 182 (False information), 211 (False charge of offence made with intent to injure), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the accused.

Upon his information, the body of the missing woman was recovered from Bhatti mine forest area. Meanwhile, the second accused Chhotu is still at large, the DCP added.

