Delhi man stabbed to death, three including minor held

New Delhi [India], May 7 : A man was stabbed to death in Delhi's Mangolpuri during a scuffle with four others, the police said on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Jatin,20, Mohit,19, and a minor, 17 who were held while one is yet to be apprehended. The deceased was identified as Jitender who hailed from Mangolpuri.

According to the police, they got a PCR call at 06:14 am on Sunday regarding admission of Jitender, a resident of Mangolpuri, at SGM Hospital after sustaining stab injuries above the left knee. Station Huse Officer (SHO) along with other staff went to SGM Hospital and found that the person was in an unconscious condition due to excessive bleeding.

After the doctor advised the father of Jitender to shift him to a private hospital as his condition was serious. However, At about 09:50 AM, police were informed by the Jaipur Golden Hospital, where he was shifted, that Jitender had been brought dead there.

The FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team and the crime team were called to conduct the inspection of the scene of the crime, the police said.

On this information, a case has been registered under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) and an investigation was taken up.

After checking many CCTV footages, the police team found a scuffle between the Jitender and other four persons at the scene of the crime, the police said.

After identifying all the accused persons from CCTV footage, several teams were formed to arrest the culprits. All four accused persons were identified and the teams apprehended three.

The police added that the accused were previously not involved in a criminal case.

