Delhi: Married Couple Dies by Suicide Under Mysterious Circumstances in Karol Bagh Apartment

A husband and wife committed suicide at their rented home in Karol Bagh, Delhi. The reason behind their death is unknown as no suicide note has been recovered. The police also did not find any sign of struggle or violence at the crime spot. The couple who hails from West Bengal also has a 7-year old daughter who is staying at their hometown. Police has launched an inquiry and investigation is currently going on. This is the second suicide case reported from the national capital in a span of 24-hours. A 25-year-old UPSC aspirant, Tarun Thakur, allegedly died by suicide in his rented accommodation in Old Rajinder Nagar, Delhi yesterday. He was found hanging from the ceiling fan.

A suicide note was recovered from the spot, in which the victim held himself responsible for taking this step. According to Delhi Police, he was a resident of Jammu. During the inquiry, it was revealed that the father of the victim had tried to contact him multiple times since morning, but received no response. The victim's father then contacted the house owner and requested him to check. The owner accessed the second floor of the house, which had been rented to the victim, and found the room locked from the inside. He then entered an adjacent room having a common balcony, from where he saw the victim hanging inside the room. He immediately informed the police. The room was opened, and an inspection was carried out. Police recovered his phone at his residence, where he had been residing for the last year. There are seven rooms on the second floor, all rented to UPSC aspirants.