Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at DCM building on Barakhamba Road

New Delhi [India], July 15 : A massive fire broke out on the ninth floor of the DCM building at Connaught Place on Saturday, the officials said.

Upon receiving the information, 10 fire engines were rushed to the spot.

The officials said that a firefighting operation is underway after a fire broke out on the 9th floor of the DCM building in Connaught Place on Barakhamba Road.

More details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor