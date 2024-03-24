Delhi: Massive Fire enfluges in Factory near Narela, 20 Fire Tenders Rushed to Scene

A massive fire broke out in a factory near Narela, Delhi, causing thick smoke to spread. The incident took place on a Sunday afternoon in the Bhorgarh industrial area. As per the fire department around 20 fire tenders rushed to the spot of douse off the fire.

Fire fighters are trying their level best to control this fire. As of now no casualties are reported.

Delhi: Fire breaks out at a factory in Narela area. 20 fire tenders present at the spot. Firefighting operations are underway.

"We received a call about a fire in a factory at 12:02 pm. A total of 25 fire tenders were deployed promptly," stated Atul Garg, the chief of Delhi Fire Service. An official informed PTI that efforts to extinguish the flames are ongoing.