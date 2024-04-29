Delhi: Massive Fire Erupts in Pipe Warehouse on Delhi-Agra Highway (Watch Video)

A huge fire broke out in a pipe warehouse on the Delhi-Agra Highway in the National Capital on Monday, April 29. Fire tenders are present at the spot and work to douse the fire is underway. More details awaited.

Visuals From the Spot:

#WATCH | Massive fire broke out in a pipe warehouse located on Delhi-Agra Highway. Fire tenders present at the spot, work to douse the fire is underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/k1i5uYX0Q0 — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2024

In a video shared by the news agency ANI, it can be seen that a massive blaze is coming out from the fire site and clouds of black smoke spread in the area. Police and fire officials are working on to douse the fire.