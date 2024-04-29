Mumbra: Fire Breaks Out at Garment Shops, Swift Action by Fire Brigade Prevents Casualties

Mumbra: A fire broke out at two garment shops in the Mumbra area around 9 am on Monday at a 10-by-10-foot clothing shop near a hotel in the Nashman Kaleni area of the Kausa section of the city.

On receiving the information, the employees of the electricity distribution company and the Mumbra fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot. The personnel completely doused the fire in a short time with the help of one fire and two high-rise fire vehicles. No one was injured in the incident. However, the clothes, cupboards, electrical wiring, and ACs of the shops of Abdul Latif and Mohammad Sheikh, who were running the shop on rent, were completely gutted, officials in the emergency room of TMC said.

Meanwhile, Station Chief of Mumbra Fire Brigade N.Y. Shinde told Lokmat that the fire in shops was caused by a short circuit and due to wooden partitions in two shops, it spread to another shop.