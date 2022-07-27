Delhi MCD de-concretises 5908 trees in South side

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) removed concrete from around 5908 trees in South Delhi to allow tress root to grow. A senior official of the civic body said “We are taking all-out efforts to de-concretized trees in its jurisdiction. The de-concretization process would provide breathing space to the roots of trees. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is taking all possible steps to make Delhi a greener city."

MCD de-concretized 3909 trees in Vasant Vihar, 83 in Greater Kailash-II, and 850 in Vasant Kunj. Last year the Delhi High Court said that the concretization of trees in the capital changed the people's lives and feeling like aliens in their own environment. It is the “worst kind of human rights abuse”

“You are changing people’s neighbourhoods. They become aliens in their own environment and that is the worst kind of human rights abuse. Citizens will not be pushed back because the corporation is not working on it. Every day, it is the same position in every colony,” the Delhi High Court said.