Delhi Metro Achieves Record-Breaking Ridership with 71.09 Lakh Passenger Journeys

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has achieved yet another significant milestone by surpassing its previous record for the highest number of passenger journeys, which was set in September 2023. On Tuesday, February 13, the Delhi Metro recorded its highest-ever ridership, with over 71.09 lakh passengers. Meanwhile, the National Capital Region (NCR) experienced considerable traffic congestion on the same day, attributed to heightened security measures in anticipation of a farmers' march towards the capital.

In a post on X, DMRC said, "Delhi Metro broke its highest Passenger journey record set in September 2023 by registering an unmatched 7.109 million passenger ridership on Tuesday (February 13, 2024), the highest ever daily passenger ridership." The Delhi Metro has surpassed the record of 7.103 million passenger journeys set on September 4, 2023, and 69.94 lakh on August 29, 2023. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) recorded its highest-ever ridership when the national capital witnessed traffic restrictions due to the ongoing farmers' protest. Earlier on February 13, the Delhi Metro had regulated passengers' entry and exit at nine stations by shutting some gates for several hours in view of the farmers' march towards Delhi. The commuters were allowed to enter or exit these stations through other gates.