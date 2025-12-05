Delhi Metro must set an example in dust control: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Dec 5 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday issued strict directions to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to mandatorily implement effective dust-control measures at all its construction sites.

She instructed that under no circumstances should construction activities lead to pollution, adding that a reputed institution like the Metro is expected to become a model for environmental protection.

The Chief Minister also directed the Metro to ensure regular cleaning and removal of garbage from beneath its elevated routes.

She stated clearly that the government and its departments are working on a war footing against pollution, and any negligence by any department contributing to pollution will not be tolerated.

The Chief Minister said she would soon visit the ongoing Metro construction sites, and if any negligence is found, stringent action will be taken against the Metro.

The Chief Minister held a high-level review meeting with senior officials of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, and senior officials from various departments of the Delhi Government were also present.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister expressed displeasure over continuous complaints that heavy dust is rising from most Metro construction sites and that adequate dust-mitigation measures have not been implemented.

Citizens have also complained that even when Metro work is completed, roads, footpaths and other infrastructure have not been repaired, resulting in pollution and causing traffic obstructions.

The Chief Minister said she herself has observed heaps of garbage under the Metro’s elevated routes, indicating negligence in maintaining cleanliness.

She further remarked that it appears the Metro uses its elevated structures primarily for advertising, while cleanliness is being ignored.

The CM cited specific examples of such elevated routes and said that such negligence would not be tolerated. In the meeting, Metro officials informed her that special attention is being paid to construction sites and dust-control measures are being implemented.

They also stated that cleaning work under the elevated routes has been initiated. Although some of these areas fall under the responsibility of other departments, the Metro has now begun clearing the waste on its own.

