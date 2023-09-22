Delhi: Missing minor girl found dead at neighbour's house

New Delhi, Sep 22 The body of a minor girl child, who went missing on Monday, was found on the top floor of a neighbour's house in north Delhi's Wazirabad area on Friday, an official said.

According to the police, they received information on Monday regarding the disappearance of a girl child aged one-and-a-half-year at Wazirabad police station.

During the inquiry, a statement was recorded from her father, who has been residing at Gali No. 9, Ramghat, Wazirabad, in a rented accommodation for the past five months.

"An extensive search operation was conducted in the surrounding areas during the investigation. Following standard operating procedures, photographs of the child and case information were shared with various agencies," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

Local residents were examined by the police, and CCTV camera footage was reviewed in an attempt to find any leads, but these efforts proved unsuccessful.

The search continued over the following days.

"On Friday, while searching for the child, Head Constable Vineet discovered the lifeless body of the child on the stairs of the top floor (fourth floor) of a building in Gali number 9, Ramghat Wazirabad," said the DCP.

"The crime and FSL teams were summoned to the scene, and the child's body has been transported to the mortuary at Sabzi Mandi for further legal procedures that are currently underway. Further actions will be taken based on the findings of the autopsy report," the DCP added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor