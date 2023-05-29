Delhi Murder: Family of 16 year old minor girl demand strict punishment for accused

In a shocking incident, 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death, allegedly by her 20-year-old boyfriend, in Delhi on Sunday, police said on Monday morning. The accused, Sahil, was arrested from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh hours after the gruesome murder.

The girl had planned to attend a birthday party when Sahil stopped her in the middle of the road and stabbed her multiple times and he also ended up hitting her head with a stone. Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Suman Nalwa said on Monday, “We have arrested the accused, Sahil from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. He used to work as a mechanic for AC and Refrigerators. Further investigation is underway, We will make sure that the maximum punishment is given to the accused.”Father of the 16-year-old, who was stabbed to death by 20-year-old boyfriend, Sahil, in Shahbad dairy area, “My daughter was stabbed many times, her head was also bludgeoned into pieces. We demand stringent punishment for the accused.”

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday issued a notice to the city police over the murder of a minor girl, allegedly by her boyfriend, a 20-year-old man in Outer Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy."In Delhi's Shahbad Dairy, a minor innocent doll was stabbed and then crushed with a stone. The spirits of the criminals in Delhi are high. Issuing notice to the police. All limits have been crossed. I have never seen anything more horrifying than this in my career of so many years," tweeted Swati Maliwal, the DCW chairperson.