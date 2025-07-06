Delhi: NDMC officials address 120 civic grievances at special camp

New Delhi, July 6 New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) officers on Sunday addressed over 120 grievances received at a ‘Suvidha Camp’ organised at the Convention Centre, Jai Singh Road, said an official.

The Camp aimed to provide a direct interface between the NDMC administration and the residents of New Delhi, facilitating prompt resolution of public grievances, dissemination of civic information, and ease of access to various municipal services.

During the Camp, the 120 grievances addressed by senior officers pertained to various departments, including Personnel, Civil Engineering, Horticulture, Public Health, Enforcement, Commercial, Tax, and Estate.

In addition, hundreds of residents and service users visited the Camp to seek information on NDMC’s civic services and ongoing initiatives.

The unique feature of the Suvidha Camp was its face-to-face interaction model, allowing citizens to engage directly with department officials for immediate redressal of concerns, said the official.

For issues requiring policy-level interventions, the officials provided clarifications along with the expected timelines for resolution.

More than 100 officers and officials from 30 NDMC departments were present at the Camp, manning departmental help desks under the supervision of their respective Heads of Departments.

This collaborative approach ensured that most grievances could be addressed on the spot, reflecting NDMC's dedication to responsive and transparent governance.

To further enhance citizen convenience, NDMC has also launched the ‘Jan Suvidha Portal’, a digital platform for seamless, contactless grievance redressal. Citizens can lodge grievances, track their status, and provide feedback through the portal available at: https://www.ndmc.gov.in/complaints.aspx

Earlier, NDMC Kuljeet Singh Chahal announced that the civic agency had approved the procurement of 5 eco-friendly CNG Mechanical Road Sweepers (MRS) to combat dust pollution and enhance cleanliness.

The existing fleet of MRS machines, deployed in 2017–18, has aged and is frequently out of service, severely affecting NDMC’s ability to meet its daily cleaning target of 365 kilometres of roads, he said.

Chahal stated that NDMC’s Swachhta Division actively monitors air quality and reports data to agencies, including CPCB, DPCC, and CAQM. Under the National Green Tribunal's guidelines prohibiting new diesel vehicle registrations in Delhi, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has agreed to fund the procurement of these new CNG-operated sweepers.

The Council granted administrative approval for the Preliminary Estimate of Rs 6.69 crore for the procurement through CPCB funding.

This will ensure uninterrupted mechanised sweeping, significantly reducing road dust and enhancing cleanliness in this VVIP zone of the capital, he said.

--IANS

