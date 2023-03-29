Delhi: Party drugs worth crores seized, 3 arrested including two Nigerian nationals

New Delhi [India], March 29 : Delhi Police have busted a gang of drug peddlers and recovered a huge quantity of drugs worth crores

The drug peddlers allegedly supplied party drugs. Three people have been arrested in the case including two foreign nationals, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Del and Beneth, both Nigerian nationals and Baljeet alias Aman (29), a resident of Chattarpur, Delhi.

"A huge quantity of party drugs has been recovered from their possession," officials said.

"A team of AGS/Crime Branch received information regarding a drug syndicate being run by Nigeran nationals," they said.

"Information was received by ASI Mahesh of AGS/Crime Branch about Baljeet being involved in the trafficking of Narcotic Substances after procuring them from Nigerians," an official familiar with the matter said.

"A trap was laid near the house of Baljeet and a Nigerian national later identified as accused Del came on a Scooty and delivered a packet containing drugs to Baljeet. Both the accused were apprehended and 51 grams of Cocaine, 35 grams of MDMA and 60 tablets of Ecstasy were recovered from the packet handed over to Baljeet by Del. Both the accused persons were arrested," officials added.

During the course of interrogation, accused Del disclosed that one Michael, a resident of Mehrauli had given him the recovered contraband.

"Consequently, a raid was conducted in Mehrauli on the instance of accused Del and another Nigerian national, who Del identified as Michael alias Beneth was apprehended and from his possession, 157 grams of Heroin, 57 grams of MDMA and 28 pills of ecstasy were recovered. Accused Del also disclosed that he was roped into the business of drug dealing by Michael who paid him Rs 500 for delivery per gram of drugs. He used to earn handsome profits by making these deliveries," officials informed.

"The drugs purchased by Baljeet were sold by him to his different customers," the official added.

During interrogation, it emerged that the accused Michael was found to have been residing in India illegally since 2011.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor