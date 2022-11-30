Delhi Poetry Festival to be held on December 10 and 11

New Delhi, Nov 30 This year, the Delhi Poetry Festival (DPF), scheduled to be held on December 10 and 11 at India Habitat Centre will be celebrating poetry in four languages - Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi and English.

Announcing the festival, Dolly Singh, Founder & Festival Director, Delhi Poetry Festival said: "Delhi has always been a poets' playground. Its alleys still resonate with the verses of Khusro, Ghalib and Zafar. It's human to indulge in poetry and escapism. It sneaks in and finds a place in our thoughts. No wonder poetry is so immersive. Great poetry has the power to start a fire in a person's life. It can alter the way we see ourselves. It can change the way we see the world."

Punjabi poet Surjit Patar, recipient of the Padma Shri honour will be inducted into the Delhi Poetry Festival Board of Patrons this year. Other names include Waseem Barelvi, Sukrita Paul Kumar, Farhat Shahzad and Uday Prakash.

DPF will also host a workshop on the relevance of podcasts to poets in these times and the basics of setting them up in a DIY fashion. While this will be a close-door registration-driven interaction, the larger audience at the festival will get to hear the same speakers in a free-flowing conversation as well.

Others who will participate in DPF include Anamika, Navtej Sarna, Nidheesh Tyagi, Amy Singh, Rahul Singh, Sukrita Paul Kumar, Rabbi Shergill, Dr Arshiya Sethi, Sudeep Sen, Nirupama Dutt, filmmaker Brahmanand Singh, Suanshu Khurana and Radhika Sood Nayak.

Sanjay Arora, Executive Producer of DPF added: "Since its inception in 2013, DPF has been committed to creating a poetic expression and ushering in the winds of change. The festival is equipped to showcase varied hues of poetry in all its splendour."

