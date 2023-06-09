Delhi Police arrest 2 cyber crooks for cheating people in online scam

New Delhi, June 9 Delhi Police have arrested two cyber crooks, including a BBA final year student, for cheating several people on the pretext of selling expensive electronic gadgets at throwaway prices via social media, an official said on Friday.

The accused were identified as Raghav, a resident of Panipat, and Aryan Kumar from Nalanda, Bihar.

According to the police, a grievance report was lodged on the Cyber Crime Reporting Portal by complainant Akhilesh Gupta after he was duped by the cyber thugs.

"Preliminary inquiry was conducted into the matter. On ascertaining the facts that the complainant has been cheated by some unknown scammers in an organised manner by fake promises to sell expensive gadgets at cheap prices, a case under section 420 of the IPC was registered and the investigation was taken up," said Ravi Kumar Singh, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth).

During the investigation, technical analysis of the Internet Protocol Detail Record (IPDR) identified the money trailing address of the scammers in Panipat.

"Search for the suspects was conducted and Raghav was arrested and three mobile phones used in the commission of the offence were recovered from his possession," said the DCP.

A raid in Devi Sarai, Nalanda, led to Aryan's arrest.

On interrogation, it was revealed that Raghav came across a fake SIM group on Telegram and joined the group.

"In that group of scammers, he came to know about different modules of scammers. He got in touch with a person with the pseudonym Clashniks and he learns from him about this module of promising to sell expensive gadgets at cheap prices,a said the official.

After that Raghav createed a page on Instagram with the ID gadgets.world.

"He posted videos of customers giving positive reviews and unboxing products and created fake screenshots of customers chatting with satisfactory services and also gained fake paid followers on the page from indmartpanel.com," said the official.

"People got influenced and attracted by the claims made by the accused about the prices of electronic gadgets and fake reviews. Thereafter Raghav along with Aryan made a WhatsApp account link on the Instagram page and interested people were asked to contact them on WhatsApp for further details.

"When victims messaged on WhatsApp after selecting the product to buy, Aryan placed the order on Amazon and sent a screenshot to the customer showing his address and delivery status, after the accused had received an advance payment of Rs 500. Later, the victims were fooled on the delivery day by fake screenshots of 'out for delivery'," the DCP added.



ssh/ksk/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor