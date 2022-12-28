Delhi Police arrest man within 24 hrs of theft at SC lawyer's home

New Delhi, Dec 28 The Delhi Police on Wednesday said that it arrested a man in connection with a theft at a Supreme Court lawyer's home in CR Park's posh King's Court area within 24 hours of the crime.

Police said that they have recovered stolen jewellery, expensive watches, mobile phones worth Rs 2 crore as well as cash from the possession of the 27-year-old accused identified as Shoaib alias Lalla, a resident of Gurunanak Dev Colony who was a former employee of the lawyer Arsh Deep Singh.

The accused was also found to be involved in six other cases registered across the city.

The apartment has three layers of security for which the home owners pay Rs 1 lakh as security charges every month.

According to Chandan Chowdhary, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), the lawyer's uncle Harjit Singh on December 26 lodged a complaint in which he stated that his nephew was out of the Country on December 23 along with his family.

"On December 26, when the caretaker Pardeep opened the house, he saw articles lying on the floor and valuable articles including cash, jewelleries, watches, and new mobile phones were missing," said the DCP.

A case was registered at the GK-II police station and an investigation was taken up.

"On checking the CCTV footages of nearby places, the police team successfully identify the accused. Shoaib was apprehended by the police near Azadpur bus stand in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday," the top police official added.

During interrogation, Shoaib revealed that he was a drug addict and to fulfill his addiction requirements he has been committing burglaries.

"Shoaib told police that he knew that the lawyer goes abroad with his family to celebrate Christmas and no one lives in his house. Since he worked there, he knew exactly what was kept where," the DCP added.

Police said that the accused scaled the wall to enter King's Court and then used the ventilator shaft to reach the lawyer's fifth-floor apartment.

"He entered by breaking the window glass. He stayed in the flat for about seven hours and also tried to break open a vault but upon failing to do so, he fled with other articles," the official said, adding that the accused is still being interrogated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor