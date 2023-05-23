Delhi Police arrests man from Punjab for harassing woman

New Delhi, May 23 A 30-year-old man from Punjab has been arrested for allegedly harassing a woman and uploading her objectionable photos on social media platform with her mobile number, a Delhi Police official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Amandeep Kumar, a permanent resident of Kapurthala in Punjab.

The official said that Kumar is habitual of surfing sexual content online and is unemployed. He randomly did this "act for fun".

According to police, a 24-year-old woman had given a complaint that someone had created a fake ID on Instagram and had uploaded her objectionable photo with her original mobile number following which a case was registered and investigation was initiated.

During investigation, the police team tasked with the probe, collected the IP addresses of the alleged Instagram profile and conducted the detailed analysis of Internet Protocol Detail Record (IPDR) which led to the mobile number of the accused.

