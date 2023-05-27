Delhi Police beefs up security ahead of inauguration of new Parliament building

New Delhi [India], May 27 : Delhi Police has beefed up security around the new Parliament building ahead of the inauguration ceremony on May 28, with around 70 policemen deployed in the area.

Delhi Police Special CP Deepender Pathak toldthat enough police deployment will be made for maintaining the law and order situation during tomorrow's event.

"Our focus is to maintain law and order situation and carry out the program (inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building) tomorrow. We will ensure enough police deployment for tomorrow's event," he said.

Notably, Delhi Police has received inputs that on the day of the inauguration, some miscreants may put up "anti-national and anti-PM" slogans on the walls of the campus.

Regarding this, the police have decided to deploy heavy security around the new Parliament building throughout the 24 hours.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) rank officers are also continuously monitoring the whole situation through CCTV surveillance, the sources said.

Earlier on Friday, the police sources had toldthat Delhi Police has decided to close all borders in order to prevent any protest or gathering.

This decision has been taken in the wake of Khap Panchayat's call for a Mahila Panchayat in support of protesting wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in front of the new Parliament building on May 28.

According to Delhi Police's top sources, no permission has been given for this panchayat yet. The protestors will not be allowed to hold Khap Panchayat as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the new Parliament on the same day.

On May 28th 2023, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the new Parliament building, which is part of the Central Vista redevelopment project.

One of the highlights of the event will be the installation of a historic golden sceptre, called Sengol, near the Speaker's seat. The Sengol is a symbol of India's independence and sovereignty, as well as its cultural heritage and diversity.

