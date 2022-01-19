Delhi Police books person for outraging molesting JNU PhD student

Delhi Police registered a case against a person for allegedly outraging the modesty of a girl student pursuing PhD in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

The Delhi Police informed that the incident took place in the campus area last night, wherein one boy came on a bike from inside campus and tried to molest her.

On January 18, a PCR call regarding molestation in JNU was received in PS Vasant Kunj North, the police said.

Keeping in view the gravity of the matter, DCP South West district Gaurav Sharma along with SHO Vasant Kunj and staff immediately rushed to spot.

It was revealed that in the intervening night of January 17 and 18, 2022, one girl student, pursuing PhD in JNU, was taking a stroll within the campus itself. When she was walking on East gate road of the university, one boy came on a bike inside the campus and tried to molest her.

The girl raised a hue and cry and the accused on his bike speedily ran away within the campus itself.

A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused.

Further probe in the matter is underway.

