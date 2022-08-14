Delhi Police busts cyber fraud gang, 2 arrested

Delhi Police has busted a gang of cyber frauds and arrested two persons for allegedly duping people using fake websites and stealing credit card details.

According to Delhi Police, a complaint was received at Cyber police station, North District from Subash Chandra Jha (45), a resident of Burari, Delhi that Rs 1,94,480 was deducted from his HDFC bank credit card. Police registered a case on July 21 under section 420 IPC.

During the enquiry, Delhi Police found that the money was transferred to a property search app and retail chain.

Following the technical analysis of call details and tracking of the money transaction, it was found that the suspects kept on changing their location in Delhi NCR. During the investigation, it was found that the accused were using fake websites of banks for seeking details of credit cards.

Delhi Police said the accused were also using a logistic service services app for the delivery of mobile phones.

On investigation, police apprehended one suspect namely Atul Sharma (28), a resident of Hisar Haryana, on August 9 when he was going to sell two brand new premium smartphones in Karol Bagh area of the national capital.

Police recovered mobile phones, SIM cards, laptop and a car allegedly used in the offence from possession of Sharma.

Delhi Police identified a flat in Moti Nagar area which was allegedly used for calling victims. Subsequently, callers at the call centre namely Komal, Chandni and Zainab were made to join the investigation. Another co-accused namely Pradeep was also apprehended.

Atul Sharma disclosed Delhi Police that he and his absconding partner Shiv created a fake website of American Express Bank. A link of the fake website was sent to the victim for uploading his old credit card details on the website. Along with the Website link, a hidden malicious APK file was also sent to the victim's mobile phone. APK file gets automatically downloaded on the victim's phone after clicking on the link on the website.

The victim's existing credit card details which he filled on the website and OTP received in the text message became visible to the accused on the admin panel of the website. From card details and OTP, transactions from credit card was made to various online platforms and money was further transferred in fake UPI IDs. Payment from credit card was also used for buying expensive smartphones, said Delhi Police.

Police said the Toll-Free number of American Express Bank was also purchased from an app and calls were made to victims for the creation of new American Express Credit Card. Details of existing credit card were required for linkage with new credit card and victims of credit card users of different banks were targeted. Calls were made by woman tele-callers from the registered Toll-Free number of the Bank to gain the trust of credit card users.

Police recovered 19 mobile phones, two New Packed mobile phones, two laptops, two SIM Boxes,78 SIM cards, seven fake Aadhar cards, four credit and debit Cards and a car used in the commission of the crime.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

