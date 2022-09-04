Delhi Police busts international heroin racket - with Guj Police tip

New Delhi, Sep 4 The Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Sunday said that they have busted an international drugs cartel and have arrested an Afghan national, a key member of the gang, with over 4 kg heroin valued at Rs 20 crore.

Special Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Ravindra Singh Yadav said that it was a joint operation of Gujrat and Delhi Police forces.

The accused, identified as Wahidullah, 22, was held following a tip-off from the Gujarat Police.

The accused disclosed that he came to India in 2016 on medical visa for six months and subsequently got involved in the supply of drugs with his father Rahimullahand another Afghanistan national named Mustafa Stanikzai. He further disclosed that they had a secret processing unit in UP, where his father and Stanikzai prepared narcotic substancs.

