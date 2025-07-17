Delhi Police conducts anti-terror mock drill, ensuring coordination between agencies

New Delhi, July 17 Delhi Police have organised a two-day mock drill in New Delhi starting on Thursday to check anti-terror preparedness in the national capital.

The mock drill will involve multiple agencies, including, National Security Guard (NSG), Special Cell, Fire Department, Indian Army Ghatak Brigade, SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) commandos, along with other important stakeholders, sources told IANS on the condition of anonymity.

It is stated that anti-terror mock drills will be conducted at more than 10 locations across the capital. Till the filing of this copy, the mock drills were being conducted at Claridge Hotel, Lutyens Delhi, Hindu College (North Campus, Delhi University) and Venkateshwar International School, Dwarka.

Top sources revealed that at Hindu College and Venkateshwar school, mock drills entailed - terrorist attack followed by fire services. Similarly, at Claridges Hotel, it included a bomb blast drill, and NSG commandos landing on the terrace via helicopters.

Other locations where mock drills would be conducted include Indira Gandhi International Airport, AIIMS and others.

These mock drills are happening ahead of the August 15 (Independence Day) celebrations.

Notably, these drills are being conducted against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor. These drills are aimed at assessing emergency response and ensuring smooth coordination between agencies, and ensuring operational efficiency.

“The general public is advised to extend cooperation and avoid falling for rumours, misunderstandings,” said a senior officer.

The entire exercise will be closely monitored by senior officials to ensure effectiveness and draw key learnings.

The last mock drills were conducted in May across the country at over 200 locations to test emergency readiness, days after the military conflict between India and Pakistan.

These drills were carried out following Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian armed forces in the intervening night of May 6-7 in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack on April 22, in which Pakistan-sponsored terrorists killed 25 innocent tourists and one local pony ride operator.

