Delhi police detains man for making a false bomb threat in flight

On Friday, Abhinav Prakash (24), of Dwarka, was detained by Delhi Police for making a false bomb threat before boarding a SpiceJet flight bound for Pune. Abhinav, the accused, works as a trainee ticketing agent at British Airways.

Abhinav told the police that he made a fake call so that his friends who were leaving Delhi on a SpiceJet flight could spend more time with friends. Abhinav made the hoax call after his friends Rakesh and Kunal Sehrawat requested him to chalk out a plan so they could spend more time with the two women they met on a Manali trip.

The trio planned to cancel the flight by making a fake threat call to a SpiceJet Airlines call centre. Accordingly, Abhinav called the airline's customer care and conveyed that "there is a bomb in flight number SG-8938."

The airline notified the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) after receiving a call to the SpiceJet call centre. At the airport, the plane was also isolated. When Abhinav learned that his flight would be delayed or cancelled, he called his friends. After that, they started celebrating. But as soon as Abhinav was arrested in this case, his friends ran away. At present, the accused are absconding. The police are now looking for both of them.