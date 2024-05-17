Delhi Police Encounter: Notorious Gangster Himanshu Bhau Gang Member Killed at National Capital

In a recent operation conducted by the Counter Intelligence Unit of the Special Cell in Rohini Sector 29, Delhi Police encountered Ajay, also known as Goli, a notorious member of the Himanshu Bhau gang. Ajay was involved in a previous firing incident at a car showroom in Tilak Nagar. The encounter took place within the jurisdiction of Shahbad Dairy Police Station.

The successful operation resulted in the neutralization of Ajay, who posed a significant threat to public safety. Additionally, one of his associates was apprehended by the Crime Branch at Kolkata Airport, highlighting the widespread reach and activities of the criminal network.

The Delhi Police Special Cell continues its relentless efforts to combat organized crime and ensure the safety and security of citizens in the region.