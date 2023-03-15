Delhi Police files chargesheet against Flipkart for selling acid

By Atul Krishan

New Delhi, March 15 The Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet against e-commerce firm Flipkart and its delivery firm Instakart under the Poison Act for selling acid on its website, which was used by three individuals to throw at a 17-year-old girl in December 2022.



The chargesheet has also been filed against three accused who used the acid to attack the girl who was on her way to school. The incident took place in Dwarka's Mohan Garden area on December 14, 2022.

Speaking with , M. Harsha Vardhan, DCP



