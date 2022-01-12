Delhi Police files FIR under UAPA on lawyers' complaint regarding 'threat calls over PM security breach' case

The Delhi Police on Wednesday registered an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) on the basis of lawyers' complaints stating that they had received calls threatening judges over the case related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach.

According to Supreme Court laywer Vishu Shankar Jain, one of the complainants, Special Cell of Delhi Police has registered the FIR on the basis of his complaint.

According to him, the FIR has been lodged under sections 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) read with 13,16,18 and 20 of UAPA.

Supreme Court's several lawyers recently claimed that they have received calls threatening judges over the case involving the security breach that left Prime Minister Narendra Modi stuck for 20 minutes on a flyover in Punjab on January 5, 2022.

According to the Supreme Court Advocate-On-Record Association (SCAORA) letter, the calls were made allegedly by a pro-Khalistan organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

The Supreme Court on Wednesday set up a committee headed by a retired top court judge, Justice Indu Malhotra to probe into the security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Punjab visit.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli while setting up the independent Committee said such an issue relating to breach of security of Prime Minister cannot be decided by "one-sided inquiry" of Centre or the State government and it has to be done by a "judicially trained mind".

( With inputs from ANI )

