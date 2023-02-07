Delhi Police foil robbery bid in Vikaspuri, two held
By ANI | Published: February 7, 2023 01:45 AM 2023-02-07T01:45:08+5:30 2023-02-07T07:20:02+5:30
Officials of Delhi Police thwarted a robbery bid and apprehended two persons in the Vikaspuri area of West Delhi, police said on Monday.
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Ghanshyam Bansal, an Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS)/West staff on Sunday received secret information that two persons would come near Ganda Nala road Rajouri Garden in order to commit some crime. On receipt of this information, a team was constituted immediately.
The team laid a strategic trap as per the information, near Vikaspuri, Delhi.
At about 6.30 pm, the team noticed two persons coming on a scooty. After confirmation from the informer, the team intercepted the duo and overpowered them.
On inquiry, their identity was revealed as Sagar and Salman.
Two country-made pistols, four live cartridges and a scooty (stolen) were recovered from their possession.
The police added that the duo were in a huge debt during the pandemic, and failing to repay the loans they got involved in crime.
( With inputs from ANI )
