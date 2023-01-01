Delhi: Police investigating cause of senior citizen care home fire, NOC being checked

The Delhi police on Sunday said they were investigating the cause of the fire that broke out at a senior citizen care home in which two people were killed here at New Delhi's Greater Kailash 2 area on Sunday morning.

According to police, apart from the cause of the fire, the Non-Objection Certificate (NOC) of the care home is also being investigated.

"Further legal action will be taken under due provisions of the law in the fire accident in which two senior citizens were killed and 5 people were rescued," Delhi Police said.

Police have identified both the deceased as Kanchan Arora (86) and Kamal (92).

While the rescued people have been identified as Avatar Kaur (86), Sarifa (59), Alizabeth (69), Nayan Saha (89), and 2 unknown women whose identity is being ascertained.

Police said they received a PCR call regarding the fire at Antara care for seniors, E 585A, GK-2 at around 5:30 am on Sunday morning.

"A police staff immediately reached the spot and attempted to douse the blaze on the 3rd floor. Five fire tenders and Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CAT) ambulance were deployed to control the fire," Police said.

Police said one senior citizen has been shifted to MAX Hospital with the help of police and 12 senior citizens were shifted to another branch of the hospital located at Okhla.

"After the fire was totally brought under control, two burnt bodies were retrieved during the rescue and search operation from the premises of the 3rd floor," Delhi police said.

Police added that a crime team and Mobile Forensic Science Laboratory (FS)L team were called to the spot.

"Further legal action will be taken under the provision of law," Delhi police added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor