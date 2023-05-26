Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for new Parliament building opening on May 28

New Delhi [India], May 26 : Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory on Friday ahead of the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28 and asked people to make necessary adjustments and avoid New Delhi District from 5:30 am to 3 pm on Sunday.

A number of VVIPs/VIPs and other dignitaries are likely to attend the functions/ceremonies planned in connection with the inauguration. Special traffic arrangements will be in place for the smooth conduct of the functions.

The area of the New Delhi District will be treated as a controlled area. Only public transport vehicles, Civil Service aspirants, bonafide residents, labelled vehicles and emergency vehicles will be allowed to move into New Delhi District.

The area enclosed by Mother Teresa Ceresent Road, R/A Talkatora, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, R/A Gol Dak Khana, Ashok Road, R/A Patel Chowk, Ashok Road, R/A Windsor Place, Janpath, R/A MLNP, Akbar Road, R/A Gol Methi, Akbar Road, R/A GKP, Teen Murti Marg, R/A Teen Murti & Mother Teresa Crescent Road will be treated as regulated area. Only Civil Service aspirants, bonafide residents, labelled vehicles and emergency vehicles will be allowed to move within this area.

Road users are requested to plan their journey in advance accordingly and avoid New Delhi District from 0530 hours to 1500 hours, for their own convenience.

General public and motorists are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections and remain updated through Delhi Traffic Police Facebook page, Twitter handle, Website and Helpline, police said.

Civil Service aspirants whose examination centres are located in New Delhi District are requested to plan their journey a little early and keep sufficient time in hand to avoid inconvenience.

Notably, at least 21 opposition parties have decided to boycott the PM's decision to preside over the inauguration ceremony instead of President Droupadi Murmu.

The opposition said that the inauguration of the building without President Droupadi Murmu "insults the high office of the President, and violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution".

Meanwhile, amid the boycott call by the opposition, the Centre has received a confirmed list of 25 political parties, including some which are not a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), that will participate in the inauguration ceremony.

Apart from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), several parties in the NDA including AIADMK, Apna Dal, the Republican Party of India, the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, NPP, and NPF have confirmed their attendance for the function on Sunday.

Several neutral parties, including Biju Janata Dal, TDP, and YSRCP will also be present for the inauguration.

Amongst the opposition parties, Shiromani Akali Dal and Bahujan Samajwadi Party and JDS will attend the function on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor