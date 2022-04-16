Delhi Police launches probe to find man impersonating PMO Official

Delhi Police on Friday has launched an investigation into the alleged impersonation of Vivek Kumar, the private secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by an unidentified man who wrote an email to designer Kunal Merchant, informed Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana.

"We have received a complaint regarding forgery, impersonation, and identity fraud of an office bearer at the Prime Minister's Office. The matter is under investigation," Asthana said in an official statement.

The Police Commissioner also shared screenshots of the alleged impersonator after an Instagram story was posted by designer Kunal Merchant which shows their alleged email conversation.

The images shared by Asthana showed a conversation between Merchant and an unidentified person who was impersonating Vivek Kumar Private Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi via email.

"Dear Merchant, We are pleased to inform you that our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has identified you and your design practice to design and build a permanent installation/ executive table for exclusive use by the Prime Minister. The desk will be placed in the PMO and used by subsequent Prime Ministers to come," the email read which was sent from the impersonator read.

In response to the alleged mail, the designer reportedly thanked PMO for considering his practice for a prestigious project.

"Unfortunately due to my political and social views, I would like to respectfully decline this opportunity and wish not to be considered as a contender for the same. Had things been different and should I have been able to do this project, I would have liked to call this desk 'The Swaraj Desk," Merchant wrote.

( With inputs from ANI )

