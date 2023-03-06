Delhi Police nabs 2 wanted criminals

New Delhi, March 6 The Special Cell of the Delhi Police on Monday said it has arrested two inter-state criminals who were carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 each on their head.

A senior police officer said the arrested individuals were identified as Rocky a.k.a. Sonu, and Giriraj.

They were nabbed following a tip-off.

"The Delhi Police Commissioner recently declared a reward of Rs 50,000 on their head in connection with a dacoity that took place in south Delhi's Defence Colony in which gold, diamond, silver jewellery and other valuable articles worth crores of rupees were looted. Their aides were held in the case but they were still on the run.

"On January 11 one Raj a.k.a. Raja was held by the police in Defence Colony matter but others were still at large. On March 6, input was received that Giriraj and Rocky would be meeting someone in Dwarka. Accordingly, a trap was laid and both were nabbed," the police said.

The police said that the accused are basically Madhya Pradesh-based criminals who roam in different states to commit robberies and dacoities.



