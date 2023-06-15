Delhi Police officials reach court to file chargesheet on wrestlers' issue

New Delhi [India], June 15 : Delhi Police officials on Thursday reached Patiala House Court complex with a chargesheet in the FIR against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on the complaint of protesting wrestlers.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had told protesting wrestlers during his talks with them that the chargesheet in the case will be filed by June 15.

Wrestlers have made sexual harassment allegations against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Thakur had said that an Internal Complaint Committee of the wrestling federation will be constituted and it will be headed by a woman.

The protesting wrestlers had said they will discuss the outcome of their talks with their supporters.

