Delhi Police raids house of man who tried to frame Bihar cricket body official

New Delhi/Patna, Oct 11 Delhi Police on Tuesday conducted raids in Bihar's Patna at the house of Om Prakash Tiwari, an alleged accused who had tried to frame Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) President Rakesh Tiwari in a fake sexual assault case.

O.P. Tiwari reportedly lives at Deep Leela Apartment in Kadamkuan area where the Delhi Police official with the help of Bihar Police conducted raids.

Speaking with , a senior Delhi Police official on the condition of anonymity confirmed that the raid was conducted.

He said that recently they lodged an FIR of extortion against the accused who had tried to frame Tiwari in a sexual harassment case. In this case, the Delhi Police initially lodged an FIR with the Parliament Police Station and later had filed a closure report before Patiala House Courts.

The police have mentioned in the closure report that BCA President Tiwari was being targeted and there were no evidences against him. The police have also mentioned that the complainant Chitra Bora and her brother Ashutosh Bora were found to be lying. After this, the police lodged an FIR of extortion against them.

Bora allegedly used to take money from the youngsters to help them getting selected in BCCI matches. Accused O.P. Tiwari has strong links with them.

Chitra has also given an affidavit to the police that she lodged the FIR after being misled by others. The police found that O.P. Tiwari was the mastermind behind all these.

Meanwhile, speaking to the , Rakesh Tiwari said that he was happy as the truth came out and the real accused were exposed.

"Satyamev Jayte. I am happy that I have been proven innocent. The accused will be caught and I have full faith in our system. I was suffering my mental trauma but now I would like to thank the government too for the help. The truth has come out," said Tiwari.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor